KU signs pact with US varsity to push research

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 2

Kurukshetra University (KU) signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the University at Buffalo, the State University of New York, through online mode to promote educational, research and scientific activities.

KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva and Prof Satish K Tripathi, president of the University at Buffalo, signed the MoU on Wednesday.

Another MoU was signed between Kurukshetra University and Swadeshi Swavalamban Nyas. The national organiser of Swadeshi Swalamban Nyas, Kashmiri Lal and KU Registrar Prof Sanjeev Sharma signed the MoU. Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath said the MoU would help students with skill development, entrepreneurship and self-employment.