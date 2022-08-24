Kurukshetra University student selected for US scholarship

Kurukshetra, August 23
Jasmin Bishnoi, a student of the Department of English in the Kurukshetra University, has been selected for the doctoral programme with full scholarship at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, America.
Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath said, “Besides the research proposal, her professors’ recommendations, marks scored in MA exams and her exemplary contribution in the NSS were important factors in her selection.”
The head of the English Department, Prof Rashmi Verma, informed that Jasmin would be given a scholarship of US$ 1.61 lakh over a period of five years for her research.
In 2020, Jasmine was honoured with the NSS Award by the President of India in the year 2022, she was honoured by the Governor of Haryana for her outstanding services as a social worker, added Prof Rashmi.
“Eight of our students have already been awarded the world’s most prestigious Fulbright Fellowship. After completing their research, a few have even been working in the top Ivy League universities”, asserted Prof Verma.
