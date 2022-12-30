KU students protest 'poor quality' food

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 29

Alleging poor quality of food being served to them at the boys’ hostel, a group of students expressed resentment at Kurukshetra University on Wednesday. They also complained about the presence of worms in their meals.

A boy reportedly spotted worms in the food served at the boys’ hostel last night and the issue was taken up with the authorities.The students demanded action against the mess contractor, following which a committee was formed by the university to investigate the matter. The students said similar complaints were lodged in the past too. In October, girls also held a demonstration after a worm was detected in the food.Dr Brajesh Sawhney, Director, Public Relations, KU, said, “A committee has been formed to inquire into the matter and the mess has been closed. The students have been shifted to another mess for the time being. The committee will present its report in four days and appropriate action will be taken.”