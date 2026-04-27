KU ‘top-ranking’ govt institute in state

Kurukshetra University (KU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Som Nath Sachdeva recently said the university has emerged as the top-ranked institution in Haryana and secured the 19th position nationally in the Government Multidisciplinary University category in the latest rankings released by the Education World Magazine.

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The VC attributed the achievement to the university’s consistent focus on quality education and impactful research. “This recognition reflects Kurukshetra University’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and research-driven growth. Our proactive implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 ensures that our students are equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape,” he said.

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Sachdeva said KU stood among India’s leading institutions with an A++ grade accreditation by NAAC (3.56 score) and was recognised as a Category-I University by the Ministry of Education.

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A hub of research and innovation, the university has produced over 2,500 research publications, more than 1,200 books and chapters, and 873 PhD graduates in recent years, along with 23 granted patents.

Tejinder Sharma, Coordinator, IQAC, said the recognition was formally conferred at a ceremony held in New Delhi on April 25. Kurukshetra University was ranked 19th nationally and first in Haryana based on evaluations by more than 2,100 stakeholders across India.