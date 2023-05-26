KU tops state in filing patents

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 25

The Kurukshetra University (KU) has topped all universities in the state by filing 26 patents in the financial year 2022-2023.

Among all the 54 public and private universities in the state, it is at the third spot in filing patents. The data has been provided by the Indian Patent office, said KU spokesperson Prof Brajesh Sawhney.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “Research is our top priority and we have taken several steps towards research, innovation, startups and incubation. KU bears the entire cost of patent-filing by its faculty and researchers. We have also instituted Annual Best Research Award in seven categories to boost research.”