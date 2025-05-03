KU VC hands over Rs 3.80 L medical help to ailing prof

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva handed over a cheque of Rs 3.80 lakh as medical assistance to the brother of Dr Krishna Kumar, Assistant Professor (contractual) in the Department of Social Work, who has been undergoing treatment for brain hemorrhage.

The funds were raised from the teaching and non-teaching staff, students and researchers of Kurukshetra University.

The chairperson, department of social work, Prof Vanita Dhingra, said Dr Krishna Kumar was admitted to the ICU due to brain hemorrhage since April 9. Considering Dr Krishna Kumar’s financial condition, the amount was raised with the support of Kurukshetra university’s teaching and non-teaching staff, students, researchers, and alumni.

Sachdeva said, “The more you give, the more positive you feel. A kind acts inspires others.”