KU wins two trophies at Bengaluru cultural fest

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 6

The cultural teams from Kurukshetra University (KU) won overall trophies in the theatre and music categories at the National Cultural Festival organised by Association of Indian Universities.

The festival was held at Jain University in Bengaluru from February 24 to 28, in which 125 universities participated. The KU teams participated in 18 events and won prizes in 16.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “It is a proud moment for the KU fraternity. The university has always laid great emphasis on the overall development of students who are our cultural ambassadors. This was also a great occasion to showcase Haryana’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.”