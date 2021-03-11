Kuldeep Bishnoi gets threat message, case registered

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 7

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Adampur assembly constituency in Hisar, Kuldeep Bishnoi has got a threat message on WhatsApp from an unidentified person.

The Adampur police station has registered a case against unknown person under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67-C of the IT Act on the complaint of Bhup Singh, a resident of Adampur and Bishnoi’s personal assistant, in this connection.

The WhatsApp message reads: “Sudhar ja varna Moosewala ke saath jo huva vahi tere saath hoga” (Mend you ways, otherwise you will meet the fate of Moosewala).

On February 15 also, Bishnoi had got a threat call from a youth who had demanded ransom of Rs 2 crore from him. The police, however, arrested the caller identified as Ashok, a youth of Bikaner district of Rajasthan, who revealed that he made the call to extort money to improve his lifestyle.

Bishnoi is son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal.