Kuldeep Bishnoi gets threat message, case registered

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, June 7
Senior Congress leader and MLA from Adampur assembly constituency in Hisar, Kuldeep Bishnoi has got a threat message on WhatsApp from an unidentified person.
The Adampur police station has registered a case against unknown person under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67-C of the IT Act on the complaint of Bhup Singh, a resident of Adampur and Bishnoi’s personal assistant, in this connection.
The WhatsApp message reads: “Sudhar ja varna Moosewala ke saath jo huva vahi tere saath hoga” (Mend you ways, otherwise you will meet the fate of Moosewala).
On February 15 also, Bishnoi had got a threat call from a youth who had demanded ransom of Rs 2 crore from him. The police, however, arrested the caller identified as Ashok, a youth of Bikaner district of Rajasthan, who revealed that he made the call to extort money to improve his lifestyle.
Bishnoi is son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal.
