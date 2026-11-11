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Home / Haryana / Kuldeep Bishnoi’s Adampur housewarming turns into show of strength, hints at state-wide rally

Kuldeep Bishnoi’s Adampur housewarming turns into show of strength, hints at state-wide rally

A number of political leaders, including state BJP president Archana Gupta, PWD Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar, former minister and INLD leader Sampat Singh, and former Congress MLA Ram Niwas Ghorela, attended the ceremony

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:39 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Interacting with mediapersons on the occasion, Bishnoi said the date and venue of the rally would be announced later. Tribune photo
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After holding personal events across Haryana in recent months, former Hisar MP and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi announced that he would hold a state-level rally soon.

On the occasion of a housewarming function in Adampur, a number of political leaders, including state BJP president Archana Gupta, PWD Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar, former minister and INLD leader Sampat Singh, and former Congress MLA Ram Niwas Ghorela, attended the ceremony. Bishnoi’s elder brother and Panchkula Congress MLA Chander Mohan was also present. Bishnoi has constructed a five-storey house in Adampur Mandi, replacing the old house.

Interacting with mediapersons on the occasion, Bishnoi said the date and venue of the rally would be announced later. Adampur town, which is the centre of the Adampur Assembly segment, has been a stronghold of the Bishnoi family, as his father, former chief minister Bhajan Lal, and other family members had been winning this seat since 1968. The winning streak was, however, broken by Congress candidate Chander Prakash, who defeated Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Today’s function, organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the new house in the grain market in Adampur town, turned into a political event, with leaders from the BJP, Congress and INLD attending.

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Notably, he had held a series of ‘Sneh Milan’ gatherings across the state to reconnect with his supporters, which were organised without the banner of BJP.

The first-ever setback, when his son Bhavya lost the family stronghold of Adampur, had caused much consternation in the Bishnoi family, as family members have been holding meetings to reach out to their supporters in Adampur as well as in other parts of the state.

Significantly, BJP’s trademark saffron colour was not visible at the event, as yellow dominated the decorations. Notably, yellow had been the colour of the flag of his erstwhile party, Haryana Janhit Congress, when he broke away from the Congress to form his outfit in 2007. When asked about the yellow colour, he said yellow was an auspicious colour for them as well as for everyone.

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