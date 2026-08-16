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Home / Haryana / Kumari Selja demands high-level probe into Hansi murder, police action

Kumari Selja demands high-level probe into Hansi murder, police action

Although police arrested nine suspects, protesters are demanding the arrest of the alleged main accused, Ramesh Sharma, who is absconding

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:38 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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On Saturday, protesters clashed with police as they were prevented from marching to an Independence Day function in Hansi, attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, to demand the arrest of the main accused in the murder of Jeevan.
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Sirsa Member of Parliament Kumari Selja on Sunday called the murder of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu in Hansi tragic and demanded a high-level, impartial probe into Saturday’s police action, including an alleged lathi-charge against protesters marching in solidarity with Jeevan.

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Also read: Hansi clashes on I-Day: 10 farmer activists remanded to 14-day judicial custody

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The Congress General Secretary said the delay in arresting the alleged prime accused raised serious questions about the state’s law and order situation. “In a democracy, the use of force against people peacefully demanding justice cannot be justified,” Selja said.

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On Saturday, protesters clashed with police as they were prevented from marching to an Independence Day function in Hansi, attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, to demand the arrest of the main accused in the murder of Jeevan.

Several people from both sides were injured, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Hansi Vinod Kumar and a DSP, officials said, adding a case has been registered against 150-200 protesters, including women, under various Sections, including attempted murder, following the clashes.

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Police said farmers, who arrived on tractors and other vehicles, clashed with police at two to three locations around 8 am when authorities prevented them from heading towards the event at the Government College ground in Hansi. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse protesters, who also allegedly pelted stones.

In a statement on Saturday, Samyukt Kisan Morcha spokesperson Shraddhanand Rajli alleged that police manhandled and lathi-charged protesters at several locations and arrested many of their associates.

“Unfortunately, people demanding justice through democratic means are being arrested and subjected to lathi-charge,” he said.

Referring to the murder, Kumari Selja said the victim’s family was already facing immense pain after losing a young member. Police said Jeevan was allegedly murdered on August 4 while taking dung to dispose of it, towing a trolley with his motorcycle. A group of about 10-12 neighbourhood youths surrounded him and beat him unconscious with sticks and clubs, they said, adding that his family rushed Jeevan to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

Although police arrested nine suspects, the protesters are demanding the arrest of the alleged main accused, Ramesh Sharma, who is absconding.

The MP said, “The first responsibility of the administration is to ensure justice for the victim’s family by arresting the main accused and all other guilty persons.” She said people from all sections of Haryana were standing with the bereaved family, and the government should respond with sensitivity rather than actions that could deepen public anger and distrust.

Selja demanded a review of serious charges, including attempt-to-murder provisions, registered after the incident in Hansi on Saturday.

She called for the release of innocent farmers’ leaders and activists and the withdrawal of unjustified cases against protesters. “Democracy requires the government to listen to voices seeking justice, not suppress them,” she said. Selja said the government must stop using force against villagers and farmers.

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