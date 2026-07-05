Kumari Selja supports Chanot stir, urges govt to resolve crisis

Extending support to the agitating villagers of Chanot in Hansi district, Sirsa Congress MP Kumari Selja has urged the state government to provide immediate and permanent solution to the water crisis.

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Addressing a gathering at the dharna site in the village on Saturday, Selja said it was unfortunate that people were being compelled to take to the streets for access to something as basic as safe drinking water. She alleged that the BJP government had failed to ensure essential public services, forcing people to struggle even for basic necessities such as water and electricity.

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The former Union minister said it was unacceptable in a modern democracy that people have to launch protests for drinking water, adding that instead of addressing public grievances, the government had allowed basic infrastructure to deteriorate despite years of promises of development.

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She further alleged that the government was diverting attention from pressing public issues while neglecting rural infrastructure and essential civic services. She reiterated that the Congress would continue to raise the concerns of farmers, villagers and ordinary citizens and demanded that the Chanot drinking water issue be resolved without delay.