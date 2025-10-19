Kumhar Sabha condemns Charuni for ‘assaulting’ official, seeks apology

The District Kumhar Sabha, Sirsa, and several community leaders have condemned the alleged misbehaviour by farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni towards Kurukshetra DFSC officer Rajesh Arya.

Kumhar Sabha president Kumbha Ram Singhmar accused Charuni of using farmers for personal gains.

He further accused Charuni of pressuring honest government officers for selfish reasons and targeting likes of Rajesh Arya, who don’t follow his demands.

Singhmar warned that if Charuni does not stop “bullying” officials in the name of farmers, the entire Prajapati community across Haryana will be forced to take to the streets.

Prof RC Limba, president of the Haryana Backward Class Welfare Association and an agricultural expert, also condemned the incident. He said the slap Charuni gave to Rajesh Arya was not just to an individual officer but symbolically to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, as officers act on behalf of the government.

Calling the act unethical and illegal, Limba said no sensible or responsible farmer would behave in such a manner. He added that the credibility of any union depends on the honesty and selflessness of its leaders, traits he found missing in this incident.

Prof Limba urged Charuni to apologise unconditionally to the officer, warning that this matter could spiral into a dangerous caste-based conflict, similar to the 2016 tensions.

He stressed that Rajesh Arya is not alone and has the full support of the backward class community. Limba also demanded a strong action from the government.

Many community members were present on the occasion.