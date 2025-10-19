DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Kumhar Sabha condemns Charuni for ‘assaulting’ official, seeks apology

Kumhar Sabha condemns Charuni for ‘assaulting’ official, seeks apology

Kumhar Sabha president Kumbha Ram Singhmar accused Charuni of using farmers for personal gains

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:30 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Kumhar Sabha hold a protest against farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni.
Advertisement

The District Kumhar Sabha, Sirsa, and several community leaders have condemned the alleged misbehaviour by farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni towards Kurukshetra DFSC officer Rajesh Arya.

Advertisement

Kumhar Sabha president Kumbha Ram Singhmar accused Charuni of using farmers for personal gains.

Advertisement

He further accused Charuni of pressuring honest government officers for selfish reasons and targeting likes of Rajesh Arya, who don’t follow his demands.

Advertisement

Singhmar warned that if Charuni does not stop “bullying” officials in the name of farmers, the entire Prajapati community across Haryana will be forced to take to the streets.

Prof RC Limba, president of the Haryana Backward Class Welfare Association and an agricultural expert, also condemned the incident. He said the slap Charuni gave to Rajesh Arya was not just to an individual officer but symbolically to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, as officers act on behalf of the government.

Advertisement

Calling the act unethical and illegal, Limba said no sensible or responsible farmer would behave in such a manner. He added that the credibility of any union depends on the honesty and selflessness of its leaders, traits he found missing in this incident.

Prof Limba urged Charuni to apologise unconditionally to the officer, warning that this matter could spiral into a dangerous caste-based conflict, similar to the 2016 tensions.

He stressed that Rajesh Arya is not alone and has the full support of the backward class community. Limba also demanded a strong action from the government.

Many community members were present on the occasion.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts