Sainik School, Kunjpura, marked its 65th Founder’s Day on Thursday, commemorating the vision of its founder, VK Krishna Menon. Major General Sanjay Hooda, Sena Medal, Chief of Staff, HQ 2 Corps, presided over the event as the chief guest.

The day began with the chief guest laying a wreath at the Sai Kunj War Memorial, followed by a guard of honour by the cadets. The event, held under the leadership of Principal Captain (IN) Gurbir Singh, also featured an investiture ceremony where the chief guest pinned ranks on newly appointed cadet leaders and administered the oath of office.

Major General Hooda urged the cadets, “Wear your uniform with dignity, carry your school’s name with pride and serve the nation with honour. The future of India rests on the shoulders of disciplined and determined youth like you.”

The principal presented the school’s annual report, following which the chief guest commended the institution’s 100 per cent pass rate in Classes X and XII, and the selection of cadets for the 153rd and 154th NDA courses. “The school’s achievements are commendable,” he said, applauding the emphasis on holistic education and the success of its girl cadets.

Cadet Sahil (Class XII), Cadet Aaryan (Class X), Cadet Anushka Raj (Class VIII) and Cadet Bhumit (Class IX) were honoured with awards.

The Best All-Rounder Trophy went to former school captain Cadet Madhur Singal, while Cadet Rishabh Tripathi received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Trophy for securing the highest rank in the UPSC NDA/NA examination.

Chillianwala House claimed the Champion of Champions Trophy for the third time in four years, along with overall best house (senior and junior), sports (senior and junior) and academics (senior) trophies. Other key winners included Shakargarh House (best academics and overall best holding house) and Thaneshwar House

(NDA Trophy).