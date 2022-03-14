Kurukshetra: 16-year-old boy killed over petty dispute

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 13

A 16-year-old boy was killed over a petty dispute at Gamri Jattan village in Kurukshetra on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar while the accused have been identified as Subhash, Sahil and Niraj.

In his complaint to the police, Gurdev Singh, father of the deceased, stated that his son Amit had advised Sahil to drive his motorcycle at great speed in the street, last month. But Sahil and his father Subhash did not like what Amit said and began keeping hostility with the victim and his family.

On Saturday night, they came to know that Sahil and Niraj had thrashed Amit and when the family members reached there, they found Amit lying unconscious on the road. Vishal who was standing there informed Amit’s family that he saw Sahil and Niraj beating up Amit. When he tried to save him, the accused attacked Amit with a sharp-edged weapon. Meanwhile Vishal also suffered injury. After the incident, the accused managed to flee from the spot. Amit was taken to LNJP hospital where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered at the Kurukshetra University police station under Sections 302, 307, 34 and 120-b of the IPC against the three.

The SHO, Kurukshetra University Police Station, Rajpal, said, “The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. Further investigation is on.” —