Kurukshetra: Accused sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 16

After the completion of the remand, Shamsher and Robinpreet of Tarn Taran who were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF), in connection with the recovery of IED in Shahabad, were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody today. The STF has also been conducting raids to nab the remaining two suspects Arshdeep and Nachattar.

“During remand it has come to light that Arshdeep and Nachattar, the two accused who are yet to be arrested, used to supply narcotics. They have links with Babbar Khalsa and their relatives live near the border area in Tarn Taran,” said Sumit Kumar, SP, STF Haryana.

Kumar said that the accused were regularly getting narcotics from across the border with the help of drones. He added that raid were being conducted to nab them. The police has already issued lookout circulars and rewards on them would also be announced soon.

