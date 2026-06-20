Kurukshetra admn gears up for NEET re-examination

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena today held a meeting with officials and reviewed the arrangements made for the NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21.

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The DC called upon all officials and staff members, who have been assigned different duties regarding the examination, to perform their duties with dedication, honesty and sensitivity, emphasizing that negligence won’t tolerated at any level.

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A total of five examination centers have been set up in the district, where 1,980 candidates will appear for the test.

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While chairing the review meeting, the DC issued directions to officials to ensure that basic amenities — such as drinking water, toilets and electricity — are properly arranged at all designated examination centres. He also instructed officials to ensure the availability of wheelchairs and ramps at the examination centres and directed that ramps and wheelchairs be made available at the centres.

Meena issued instructions for smooth traffic management outside the centres and adequate parking arrangements for the candidates. Comprehensive security measures have been put in place by the Police Department outside every examination centre.

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The DC said the administration was prepared to conduct the NEET re-examination in a peaceful and transparent manner. Shahabad Sub-divisional Magistrate Shambhu Rathi has been appointed as a nodal officer for the exam in the district.

He informed that the NEET (UG) exam will be held on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Candidates will be allowed entry into the centers between 11 am and 1.30 pm after which the entry gates will be closed. He mentioned that the agency concerned has arranged for biometric verification and separate frisking counters have been established for male and female candidates. There will be one security frisking counter for every 100 candidates and one biometric device for every 48 candidates.

Besides, CCTV cameras, jammers and other necessary equipment have been installed at all examination centres. He further noted that the jammers would be activated at 1.45 pm on the day of the exam to ensure there is no interference with the biometric verification process.

The DC said accommodation arrangements had been made in dharamshalas for the candidates and their parents arriving for the exam.

Additionally, arrangements for electric buses have also been made.

Parents said their kids were under immense pressure due to NEET re-exam.

A father of an aspirant, who works in the Health Department, said, “Not only the children but the parents are also under stress. A sense of uncertainty has prevailed. The children were relaxed after the examination but after the re-examination was announced, the aspirants were forced to restart the preparations.”

Another parent said, “The children are going through a tough time and they have isolated themselves. They are afraid that they might not be able to score good marks due to broken momentum.”