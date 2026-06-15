Kurukshetra, Ambala and Kaithal lead in implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is getting a good response across North Haryana, with an increasing number of consumers opting to install rooftop solar systems and generate electricity at their homes.

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As per the data of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), which covers ten districts of North Haryana, the target is to install one lakh rooftop solar systems in residential households by March 31, 2027.

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So far, 51,940 consumers have installed rooftop solar systems, achieving nearly 52 per cent of the overall target. Under the scheme, beneficiaries are receiving subsidies of up to Rs 1.10 lakh per connection, enabling households to access clean and affordable energy while significantly reducing their electricity bills.

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Kurukshetra has emerged as the top performer, achieving 83.93 per cent of its target. The district has installed 7,130 rooftop solar connections against a target of 8,495, according to the data. Ambala is in second position with 6,891 installations out of a target of 9,614, achieving 71.68 per cent of its target.

Kaithal is also witnessing remarkable progress under the scheme. The district has installed 6,417 solar connections against a target of 9,651, placing it in third place in implementation. Yamunanagar has achieved 62.27 per cent of its target by installing 7,090 connections against a target of 11,385.

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Similarly, Karnal has achieved 47.99 per cent of its target with 6,135 installations out of 12,785. Other districts include Rohtak with 47.43 per cent achievement, Panchkula with 47.40 per cent, Panipat with 37.10 per cent, and Sonipat with 25.93 per cent of their respective targets.

Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN Kaithal Circle, Sombir, said that the ambitious scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024, with the objective of promoting solar energy and providing affordable electricity to households through rooftop solar installations. He said consumers are eligible for Union government subsidies based on the capacity of the solar plant installed.

Households can avail a subsidy of up to Rs 30,000 for a 1-kW system, Rs 60,000 for a 2-kW system, and Rs 78,000 for systems of 3 kW and above. Apart from the Central subsidy, the Haryana Government is providing additional financial assistance to eligible families.

Antyodaya families with an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh are entitled to an additional subsidy of Rs 25,000 for a 1-kW system and Rs 50,000 for a 2-kW system. Similarly, families with an annual income between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh are eligible for an additional state subsidy of Rs 10,000 for a 1-kW system and Rs 20,000 for a 2-kW system.