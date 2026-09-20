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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra: Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs CID inspector for accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

Kurukshetra: Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs CID inspector for accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

Inspector allegedly demanded monthly payment to allow mining-material vehicles to ply without interference

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 07:17 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Accused CID inspector in custody of Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kurukshetra on Sunday.
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The Kurukshetra unit of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a CID inspector on Sunday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for allowing vehicles transporting mining materials to move without interference.

The inspector was identified as Rajesh Kumar. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the BNS at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ambala.

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According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a Karnal-based transporter, in his complaint, alleged that Inspector Rajesh Kumar had been stopping vehicles transporting mining materials and demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 10,000 per vehicle. The amount was allegedly sought in exchange for allowing the vehicles to ply between Yamunanagar and Karnal without interference.

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When the complainant requested a reduction in the bribe amount, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 7,000 per vehicle per month on September 19. It was alleged that the accused had noted down the details of nearly 70 vehicles and, based on this, demanded a total monthly bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Kurukshetra unit in-charge Harjinder Singh said, “After verifying the complaint, the team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and arrested Inspector Rajesh Kumar red-handed while he was accepting the bribe of Rs 5 lakh at Umri Chowk on Sunday. Further investigation into the matter is under way. Subsequent action will be taken on the basis of facts that emerge during the investigation.”

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