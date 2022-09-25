Kurukshetra: BJP minister hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh has been admitted to Medanta in Gurugram on Saturday. Akshay Nanda, district co-spokesperson of BJP, said the minister was not feeling well for the last couple of days due to low platelet count, breathing issues and fever. His situation was stable now, he added. TNS

Man stabs wife during brawl

Gurugram: A 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times after a brawl broke out between them in Sirhaul village on Friday. The woman was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital while her husband managed to flee the spot. An FIR has been registered at Sector 18 police station.