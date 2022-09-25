Kurukshetra: BJP minister hospitalised

Kurukshetra: Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh has been admitted to Medanta in Gurugram on Saturday. Akshay Nanda, district co-spokesperson of BJP, said the minister was not feeling well for the last couple of days due to low platelet count, breathing issues and fever. His situation was stable now, he added. TNS
Man stabs wife during brawl
Gurugram: A 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times after a brawl broke out between them in Sirhaul village on Friday. The woman was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital while her husband managed to flee the spot. An FIR has been registered at Sector 18 police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...