Kurukshetra: Body found at cremation ground, murder case filed

Kurukshetra, May 30

The police have registered a murder case in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man whose naked body was recovered from a cremation ground under mysterious circumstances on May 27.

The deceased was identified as Sonu, a resident of Pehowa. The victim’s brother, Padam Singh, belonging to Home Guard, said in his complaint to the police that on May 27, he was informed that the body of his brother was found at the cremation ground. The body was placed on the ashes of a pyre, with his legs bent backward. The body bore no injury marks. He was an alcoholic and had been upset for the past few days.

The body was sent to LNJP Hospital, where the postmortem examination stated that the cause of death was due to gagging and smothering. Viscera and blood samples have been preserved for the detection of alcohol or a stupefying agent.

Sub-Inspector Jagdish Chand, SHO of Pehowa police station, said: “A piece of cloth was recovered from the victim’s throat during postmortem. The family has not raised suspicion against anyone. In the CCTV footage, he was seen alone while crossing a street.”

