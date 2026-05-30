Kurukshetra bypass project worth Rs 2,071 crore to bring relief to residents, devotees and tourists

The proposed 27.9-km Kurukshetra bypass project is expected to provide major relief to city residents, tourists and devotees who visit the holy city in large numbers every year.

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The project is estimated to cost around Rs 2,071 crore, including approximately Rs 1,120 crore for land acquisition. About 217 hectares of land across 25 villages (24 in Thanesar subdivision and one in Pehowa subdivision) will be acquired for the project.

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The bypass will pass through the southern part of Kurukshetra. It will begin from Indbari near Jyotisar on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road and connect state Highway-6, MDR-119, Kirmach Road, Amin Road and National Highway-44 before terminating at Mathana village on state Highway-6.

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Construction of the bypass has been a long-standing demand and a key poll promise. BJP leaders have repeatedly highlighted the project at public forums and have also faced criticism from Opposition parties over delays in its implementation.

At present, traffic, including heavy vehicles travelling from the Yamunanagar and Ladwa regions towards Kaithal and Patiala, passes through the city, leading to increasing congestion. The bypass is expected to significantly ease traffic pressure within the urban limits.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, describing the project as a lifeline for the city.

“This is not just a bypass for Kurukshetra but a major boost to road connectivity that people have been awaiting for a long time,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the project would reduce traffic pressure at Pipli Chowk and provide a long-term solution to traffic congestion in the city. Once completed, travel towards Delhi, Yamunanagar, Haridwar, Punjab and Kaithal will become easier and safer. Improved access to Brahma Sarovar, Jyotisar and other religious sites is also expected to boost tourism, trade, investment and employment in the district.

Dhuman Singh Kirmach, vice-chairperson of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board, said the bypass would benefit thousands of commuters travelling towards Kaithal, Patiala and other destinations through Kurukshetra.

“Lakhs of tourists and devotees visit Kurukshetra every year for the International Gita Mahotsav, International Saraswati Mahotsav and other major fairs in Kurukshetra and Pehowa. The bypass will help resolve recurring traffic congestion during these events,” he said.

Former Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had prepared three alignments, of which one has been approved following evaluation.

“The bypass will substantially reduce congestion within city limits and facilitate future urban expansion. The project is expected to be economically beneficial for the district,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said the project would provide significant relief to residents as well as the large number of devotees and tourists visiting the city.

“During the International Gita Mahotsav, the city witnesses a heavy influx of traffic, particularly during VIP movements, leading to congestion. The bypass will reduce pressure on Kurukshetra Development Board roads and will also be beneficial during the procurement season,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner added that the alignment has been approved and further procedural work is under way. Construction is expected to commence by the end of this year.