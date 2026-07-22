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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra: Cabinet Minister orders FIR against real estate developer Ansal API

Kurukshetra: Cabinet Minister orders FIR against real estate developer Ansal API

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:40 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Minister Krishan Lal Panwar chairs the Grievance Redressal Committee in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Wednesday directed the district administration to get an FIR registered against Ansal API, regarding complaints concerning the Ansal Sushant City project.

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He also instructed the concerned departments to provide all possible facilities to the residents.

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The Minister chaired the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

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He asked the Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner to obtain reports from all relevant departments, sought feedback on the colony’s handover process, and directed that basic amenities be provided to the residents.

Minister Krishan Lal further instructed the HSVP and the Municipal Council to jointly devise an alternative solution for the sewerage system to alleviate the difficulties faced by the residents.

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Out of the 11 complaints listed for the meeting, eight were resolved on the spot, while instructions were issued to committees and officials to resolve the remaining three complaints.

Responding to a complaint from Rajdev Kumar, a resident of Parshuram Colony, the Minister directed the Electricity Department to prepare a special estimate to relocate a 33 KV power line that currently runs over residential houses. The complainant had stated that the 33 KV line passing over his home posed a constant risk of accidents.

Addressing a complaint from Hukam Chand, the Minister directed the Panchayat Department to prepare and submit a proposal to allocate Panchayat land in exchange for the complainant’s land currently occupied by the Phirni of the village, and the Primary Health Centre (PHC). The complaint stated that his two Marla land falls within the village’s Phirni, while 1.5 marlas are occupied by the PHC. 

Acting on a complaint from Sukhvinder Singh, President of Lotus Green City, the Cabinet Minister directed the Housing Board officials to repair the sewerage system in the EWS quarters adjacent to Lotus Green City, Sector-9, within 15 days. He further instructed them to submit a report, accompanied by photographs, to the Deputy Commissioner upon completion of the work. The complaint stated that sewer chambers and manholes are left open in most of the quarters, creating a constant risk of accidents, a persistent foul odour and a danger of disease outbreaks.

Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala, former minister Subhash Sudha, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, and several other officials were present during the meeting.

Taking a dig at the protests by Congress leaders, Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, while speaking to the media, said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. Congress leaders do the drawing room politics and hold protests after seeing the temperature. Since the weather was good, they came out to hold protests. The Congress has lost its ground in the country.”  

He also presided over a meeting of the District Development and Monitoring Committee.

Panwar stated that development works worth over Rs 15.22 crore would be executed in Kurukshetra under the ‘D-Plan’ scheme. He directed that projects stalled midway be completed using the budget allocated under this plan. The funds must be utilised strictly for the designated areas and purposes.

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