Coop society clerk held for fraud in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have arrested a clerk of a cooperative society for allegedly committing fraud to the tune of nearly Rs 1.13 crore.

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The accused has been identified as Dayaram, a resident of Shanti Nagar.

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As per the Kurukshetra police spokesman, Surjit Singh, a resident of Shanti Nagar, in his complaint to the police, stated that Dayaram worked as a clerk at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society. From 2019 to 2023, he had the charge of officiating manager of the society.

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During his tenure as the acting manager, he committed fraud amounting to approximately Rs 1.13 crore (including interest) by misappropriating funds through various means, including overdraft limits, home loans, personal loans and education loans, as well as by manipulating interest calculations on deposits made and withdrawn by the society’s customers. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Jhansa police station and the investigation was entrusted to Sub-Inspector Mahender Singh of the Economic Offences Wing.

The spokesperson said the accused was arrested from Delhi Airport. He is presently on a four-day police remand and further investigation was on.