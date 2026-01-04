Kurukshetra cops arrested 157 cybercrime accused in 2025

The Kurukshetra police during 2025 arrested 157 accused involved in different cyber-crime cases, including digital arrest and investment frauds.

As per Kurukshetra police spokesperson Naresh Kumar 93 cases of cybercrime were registered during 2025, and an amount of Rs 1.59 crore was refunded to the victims in different cases.

The spokesman said, “Though advisories are issued time to time to make people aware of cyber frauds, people get lured by the cybercriminals on various pretexts, including pension schemes, and higher returns on investments.”

As per the data shared by the police, in 2025, the cyber police station team arrested 157 accused involved in cyber fraud. These include 13 involved in fraud under the guise of “digital arrest” and eight involved in investment fraud. The remaining 136 accused were involved in other types of cyber fraud. The police during the raids also recovered 86 mobile phones, 47 computers/laptops, 320 SIM cards, two cars, one two-wheeler, and Rs 6.50 lakh from the accused. The police team also froze Rs 3.25 crore and facilitated the refund of Rs 1.59 crore to 111 victims.

Officials said on September 15, 2025, the Kurukshetra police arrested Anikant Bhat, a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, for defrauding people of lakhs of rupees under the guise of “digital arrest.” The accused was carrying out frauds on the instruction of his handlers sitting in Cambodia. The police had recovered, six phones, one laptop, 278 SIM cards, six SIM bank devices, one camera, two Wi-Fi boxes, one passport, and one wallet were recovered from the accused. He used a SIM bank (SIM box) to make fraudulent calls by displaying Indian numbers, thereby tricking victims into believing they were receiving local calls.

In another major case, on September 20, the Kurukshetra police busted an unauthorised call centre for defrauding US citizens. The accused used to pose as officials of different agencies and dupe people by telling them their accounts were involved in the narcotics trade. The police have arrested 11 accused from the unauthorised call centre. The police had recovered 47 LCD screens, 45 CPUs, 42 keyboards and 18 headphones. They had been running the call centre for nearly two years. Once the victim was trapped, they used to ask him to send money in their bitcoin wallets, and later convert these into rupees.