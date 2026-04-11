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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra cops in Haryana arrest accused in Sahil murder case

Kurukshetra cops in Haryana arrest accused in Sahil murder case

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:20 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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The murder accused in custody of the Kurukshetra police.
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The Kurukshetra police have arrested the main accused in the murder case of Sahil Kumar, who was allegedly killed by being crushed under an SUV over a petty dispute.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Dipanshu, a resident of Ismailabad. He was produced before a court which sent him to one-day police remand.

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As per the Kurukshetra police spokesman, on the basis of the complaint received at the Ismailabad police station in which complainant Shamin Panjrath had stated that on March 29, his brother-in-law Sahil had reached Ismailabad to attend a wedding event. During the event at a palace, he had a dispute with Dipanshu while dancing to music.

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However, the matter was resolved. But around 12.40 at night, Dipanshu, who was driving his black Thar, hit Sahil Kumar, in the parking area, with the motive to kill him. He purposely crushed Sahil under the wheels and fled away. Earlier, the police had arrested Dipanshu’s uncle, Somnath, for sheltering him, the police spokesman said.

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