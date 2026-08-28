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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra court gives life term to 3 in murder case

Kurukshetra court gives life term to 3 in murder case

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:45 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The court of District and Sessions Judge, Kurukshetra, has sentenced three men to life imprisonment in connection with the murder case of Sandeep Singh of Mohali.

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The court has imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 on Manjeet Singh, Pradeep and Sukhpal Singh of Punjab.

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Sandeep Singh had suffered four bullet injuries, and his body was recovered from his vehicle near a canal at Bodhni village in Pehowa.

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Manjeet Singh was a constable in the Chandigarh Police. There was a monetary dispute between Manjeet Singh and Sandeep Singh.

As per a Kurukshetra police spokesman, on June 22, 2021, Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Mohali, in her statement to the police, had informed that her husband Sandeep Singh was a commission agent and property dealer in Mohali.

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On June 21, Sandeep told his wife that he was going with his friend Manjeet Singh, who needed to collect some payment. He also took his personal revolver, licence, clothes and car with him. On June 22, she spoke to her husband over the phone two or three times. On June 23, 2021, she had a phone conversation with her husband; Manjeet Singh spoke to her using Sandeep Singh’s phone, as Sandeep Singh appeared nervous and disconnected the call after speaking briefly and hurriedly. That same evening, around 7 pm, she spoke to her husband again; he mentioned that he was about to leave for Chandigarh with Manjeet Singh and would reach there within two hours.

After that, her husband’s phone was switched off. When her husband did not return home on June 24, she called Manjeet to inquire about Sandeep Singh; but Manjeet informed her that Sandeep Singh had left the previous evening, and there was no further contact with him after that.

Later, she received a call informing her that her husband, Sandeep Singh, was found dead inside his vehicle near the canal at Bodhni village in Pehowa. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Pehowa Sadar police station, and during the investigation the accused — Manjeet Singh, Pradeep, alias Sunny, and Sukhpal, alias Raj — were arrested.

The Court of the District and Sessions Judge sentenced each one of them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 364 of the IPC; 1 year of imprisonment under Section 346 IPC; 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000 under Section 392; and life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 302 of IPC.

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