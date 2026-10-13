Kurukshetra court sentences 9 to life imprisonment for murder of 3 shepherds in 2018

The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Kurukshetra has sentenced nine people, including a woman, to life imprisonment in connection with the dacoity and murder of three shepherds in 2018.

The court sentenced Harkesh, Phokriya, Yadram, Ramlal, Banni, Mukesh, Kamlesh, Ramesh Kumar and Mira, all residents of Rajasthan, to rigorous imprisonment for life. It also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on each of them.

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According to Kurukshetra District Attorney Jaimal, Isham Singh, a resident of Pindarsi village, stated in a complaint lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP) on May 22, 2018, that he worked as a labourer. His brother Rajaram, along with Arjun and Sandeep, lived in a dera near Pindarsi railway station, where they reared sheep and goats.

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At around 5 am on May 22, 2018, an unidentified person informed them that some sheep had been run over by a train on the railway tracks near Pindarsi station.

Upon reaching the tracks, Isham found a large number of sheep lying dead, while several others were injured. He then searched for his brothers and found Rajaram and Arjun dead in pits near the fields. Sandeep was also found there in a critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

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Their mouths had been gagged with tape, and their hands and feet had been tied with ropes. The investigation revealed that around 60 sheep had been killed on the tracks, while approximately 17 others were injured.

A case was registered at the GRP police station. The investigation was initially conducted by the GRP and subsequently taken over by the DSP, Kurukshetra. On May 30, 2018, 11 people were arrested in connection with the case. They included Harkesh, Yadram, Ramlal, Banni, Mukesh, Kamlesh and Ramesh Kumar, along with three women — Muthra, Mira and Barkha.

While Muthra and Barkha were acquitted, the remaining nine accused, including Mira, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday. They were convicted under Sections 396 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

District Attorney Jaimal said the accused had arrived at the dera to steal sheep and goats. They allegedly attacked the victims while they were sleeping on cots inside the livestock enclosure. The accused then dragged the victims to a nearby pit surrounded by bushes, tied their hands and feet, gagged their mouths with tape, and brutally assaulted them before killing them and dumping their bodies into the pit.

Afterwards, the accused stole the livestock and headed towards Kurukshetra along the railway tracks, intending to load the animals onto a truck.

However, shortly after passing Pindarsi railway station, they attempted to move the animals across the tracks to the other side when a train approached from the direction of the station. Several sheep and goats were run over and killed, while others were injured. Seeing this, the accused abandoned the livestock and fled the scene in their truck.