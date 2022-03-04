Kurukshetra DC meets parents, assures help

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 3

Mukul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, today informed that of the 116 students belonging to Kurukshetra who were in Ukraine, so far 34 have reached home safely. The administration is in touch with the remaining students.

The DC today met the parents of a few students who are yet to return.

DC Mukul Kumar said, “While 34 students have arrived here, many others have been shifted to other neighbouring countries safely from Ukraine. They will be reaching India in the coming days. We have met the parents of some students who are yet to arrive and assured them that their children will be brought back safely. The SDMs have been directed to interact with the students twice a day and also coordinate with their parents here.”

The Kurukshetra DC also interacted with a few students over the phone and inquired about the situation.

In Ambala, DC Vikram Singh also held a meeting with the district officials. The DC said that a total of 76 students from Ambala were stuck in Ukraine. Of them, 22 have returned and the remaining will be arriving in the coming days.