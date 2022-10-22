Kurukshetra Development Board to invest in temporary setting up of CCTV cameras

Kurukshetra, October 21
As the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) failed to get CCTV cameras for the security and monitoring of the Brahma Sarovar and the KDB area, it will be spending a huge amount of money on the installation of cameras on a temporary basis for the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav, again.
As per the information, during the Mahotsav, 220 bullet cameras and 20 pan-tilt- zoom (PTZ ) cameras will be installed on a temporary basis.
An official said, “The International Gita Mahotsav will be organised from November 19 to December 6 at the Brahma Sarovar. For monitoring and security, around 240 cameras will be installed on a temporary basis for which bill of lakhs of rupees will be raised. This is the same story every year. More than the budget, it is about the security of the shrine during the remaining days of the year as the shrine is being promoted as a major tourist destination.”
