Kurukshetra doctor accused of sexual assault on minor girl

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old minor girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted by a consultant doctor at the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra.

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As per the information, a girl was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain on May 29, where a consultant doctor allegedly sexually assaulted her.

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The doctor had retired as a senior medical officer but was reengaged as a consultant.

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The doctor, who was on emergency duty, said, “A minor girl was brought to the emergency ward with the complaint of bleeding. She was earlier admitted to the female ward on May 29 with the complaint of abdominal pain, while her father is also admitted to the hospital due to some other medical issues, under the same doctor. As we inquired, the girl narrated the incident and claimed that on May 29, she had come to visit the consultant doctor in his OPD, where the doctor had done wrong with her.”

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act at the KUK police station on the complaint of the girl’s father. The accused had been reportedly detained by the police.

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SHO of the KUK police station, Surinder Sidhu, said the investigation in the case was on.

Meanwhile, the Director General Health Services, Haryana, has terminated the services of the doctor.

As per the office orders issued, taking cognisance of the FIR and the gravity of the matter, the services of the retired senior medical officer, now a consultant at LNJP Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra, are terminated with immediate effect.