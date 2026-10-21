Kurukshetra farmer sets himself ablaze over power poles installation in field

A farmer set himself on fire over the installation of power poles in an agricultural field in Dhurala village of Kurukshetra district on Wednesday.

His sister suffered burns on her hands while trying to save him.

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The farmer, Jagpal Singh of Dhurala village, was taken to a civil hospital and later referred to Chandigarh's PGIMER for further treatment.

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His family said he has suffered serious burn injuries.

Jagpal's brother, Ramesh Kumar, said the family owns four half-acre plots, one for each brother. The electricity department installed four poles on Jagpal's land and planned to put up three more for 33 kV and 11 kV power lines, he said.

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Jagpal had filed a court case over the issue six months ago, Ramesh said. The next hearing is scheduled for November 4.

According to Ramesh, electricity department workers arrived on site with police around 12.30 pm and began installing the poles. Jagpal reached the site with his family members and objected.

Ramesh alleged that when the workers did not stop, Jagpal brought petrol and set himself on fire. His sister, Preeto, was injured as she tried to rescue him.

SDO of the power department, Sandeep Kumar said no court stay was in place. He said the dispute was between Jagpal and one of his neighbours, whose home had problems with power supply.

The SDO said the team, accompanied by police, had gone to install two poles, and about 99 per cent of the work was complete when Jagpal set himself on fire.

The official called the family's allegations baseless and said the poles were being installed on the boundary of his field.

Jhansa Police Station SHO Kulbir Kaur said police accompanied the power department team after it requested assistance. She said police are investigating the circumstances behind Jagpal's self-immolation.