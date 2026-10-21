DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra farmer sets himself ablaze over power poles installation in field

Kurukshetra farmer sets himself ablaze over power poles installation in field

Sister also suffered burns on her hands while trying to save him

article_Author
PTI
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 06:24 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The farmer, Jagpal Singh of Dhurala village, was taken to a civil hospital and later referred to Chandigarh's PGIMER for further treatment. File
Advertisement

A farmer set himself on fire over the installation of power poles in an agricultural field in Dhurala village of Kurukshetra district on Wednesday.

His sister suffered burns on her hands while trying to save him.

Advertisement

The farmer, Jagpal Singh of Dhurala village, was taken to a civil hospital and later referred to Chandigarh's PGIMER for further treatment.

Advertisement

His family said he has suffered serious burn injuries.

Jagpal's brother, Ramesh Kumar, said the family owns four half-acre plots, one for each brother. The electricity department installed four poles on Jagpal's land and planned to put up three more for 33 kV and 11 kV power lines, he said.

Advertisement

Jagpal had filed a court case over the issue six months ago, Ramesh said. The next hearing is scheduled for November 4.

According to Ramesh, electricity department workers arrived on site with police around 12.30 pm and began installing the poles. Jagpal reached the site with his family members and objected.

Ramesh alleged that when the workers did not stop, Jagpal brought petrol and set himself on fire. His sister, Preeto, was injured as she tried to rescue him.

SDO of the power department, Sandeep Kumar said no court stay was in place. He said the dispute was between Jagpal and one of his neighbours, whose home had problems with power supply.

The SDO said the team, accompanied by police, had gone to install two poles, and about 99 per cent of the work was complete when Jagpal set himself on fire.

The official called the family's allegations baseless and said the poles were being installed on the boundary of his field.

Jhansa Police Station SHO Kulbir Kaur said police accompanied the power department team after it requested assistance. She said police are investigating the circumstances behind Jagpal's self-immolation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts