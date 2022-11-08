Kurukshetra: Four juveniles held for killing 15-yr-old boy

Kurukshetra, November 7
The Kurukshetra police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old boy whose body was recovered from a canal in Kaithal on November 4.
On October 26, Rajat, a resident of Bahri Mohalla in Kurukshetra, had gone to attend his friend’s birthday party but didn’t return. A missing complaint was lodged on October 27 at Krishna Gate police station by Rajat’s father. On November 4, Rajat’s body was recovered from a canal in Kaithal district and murder charge were also added in the FIR registered.
During the investigation, the CIA-2 unit of Kurukshetra police apprehended four juveniles. CIA-2 in-charge Inspector Prateek Kumar said, “After attending the birthday party, Rajat along with his two friends was on his way on a two-wheeler. Meanwhile, they had a dispute with four boys who were travelling on a two-wheeler. The accused boys thrashed Rajat and his friends. While Rajat’s friends managed to flee, the accused kept beating Rajat, suspecting him to be dead, the accused boys took him to a canal near Dabkheri village and threw him into the canal.”
“All involved in the crime are school dropouts and one of them has a criminal record. The cause of Rajat’s death was head injury. The two-wheeler and three mobiles have been recovered from the possession of the juveniles and they have been sent to a correction home in Madhuban” the Inspector said.
