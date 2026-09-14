Kurukshetra gears up for 2nd drone show of the year

A drone show will be organised in Kurukshetra on September 17 to mark the beginning of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

As per the information, the sky near the Brahma Sarovar will be illuminated with 500 synchronised drones, forming different formations, displaying the development and achievements of the BJP Government in Haryana and the PM’s 25-year public service journey.

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A month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ will be organised from September 17 to October 17, to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public service journey.

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This will be the second drone show this year. Earlier this year in April, a grand drone show was organised on the occasion of the two-day state-level Baisakhi Mahotsav.

District Information and Public Relations Officer Dr Narender Singh said, “A nearly 10-minute-long aerial display will be organised in Kurukshetra, and hundreds of citizens and dignitaries will gather to witness the drone show. The show will display the achievements and development works of the Haryana Government, and the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visitors will sit at Purushottampura Baag, Aarti Sthal, and Ghats, while the drones will take off near Tirupati Balaji Temple.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the event. Besides the drone show, various other programmes, including making a huge Rangoli, lighting up diyas and a blood donation camp will also be organised.

Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said that a meeting was held regarding the drone show. Applications were invited from renowned agencies for organising the show, and the agencies were told to submit their applications, including details on terms and budget, to the district administration by September 12. Based on these applications, the agency will be hired for the drone show.

Besides this, the Brahma Sarovar will be illuminated with colorful lights, and the city residents, public representatives, and local social and religious organisations are being invited to attend the event in large numbers.