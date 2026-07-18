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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra gets elevated rail corridor, Thanesar station; 5 crossings eliminated

Kurukshetra gets elevated rail corridor, Thanesar station; 5 crossings eliminated

PM also lays foundation stone of Rs 170-cr Sikh Museum at Umri village

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:23 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal at newly constructed Thanesar Railway Station on Friday. Tribune photo
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Residents of Kurukshetra got a major relief on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the nearly 5.9-km elevated railway track on the Kurukshetra-Narwana section and the new Thanesar railway station building from Jind.

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Built at a cost of around Rs 447 crore, the twin projects have eliminated five railway level crossings that frequently caused traffic snarls and long delays for commuters by dividing the city into two parts whenever trains passed through the section.

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A district-level programme to mark the inauguration was held at Kurukshetra University. Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal described the elevated railway track as a transformative project for the city.

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“The elevated railway track was a big project and it has freed the city from five level crossings. The land beneath the elevated track can be used to develop parks, parking spaces and other developmental works. It was a big day for the state as the PM has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 14,721 crore. These projects will strengthen the infrastructure of the state.”

Referring to another key project announced by the Prime Minister, Jindal said: “The Prime Minister has also laid the foundation stone of the Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra. It will be developed on five acres in Umri village at a cost of nearly Rs 170 crore. The museum will showcase Sikh history, the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, their valour and sacrifices.”

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After the inauguration, Jindal visited the newly built Thanesar railway station and the elevated track, interacted with passengers and directed officials to further improve passenger amenities.

Former Minister of State Subhash Sudha said the completion of the elevated track fulfilled a long-pending aspiration of the city.

“The construction of an elevated track was our dream project. There were several challenges but with the help and support of the government the project was completed. The old tracks will be uprooted and soon the entire stretch will be redeveloped.”

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda thanked the Prime Minister for laying the foundation stone of the Sikh Museum.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the 33.81-km four-lane Ambala-Kala Amb National Highway, built at a cost of Rs 1,184 crore.

Speaking at the district-level programme in Ambala, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said: “The project will strengthen road connectivity between Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of northern India. The project is expected to reduce travel time, improve road safety, and provide a major boost to trade, industry, tourism and freight transportation.”

The highway features 13 entry and exit points, around 29 km of service roads, seven vehicular underpasses and advanced drainage systems, providing safer and smoother travel for local residents and long-distance commuters.

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