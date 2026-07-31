Kurukshetra hospital seeks AI-driven robotic system for surgeries

Aiming to strengthen the healthcare facilities at the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital, the health officials have sought procurement of an Al-based robotic surgical system for joint replacement surgeries.

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As per Dr Gunjan Upadhyay, medical officer, LNJP Kurukshetra, the district civil hospital is striving to expand its super specialty surgical capabilities to provide state-of-the-art medical services to the public. A successful Robotic-Assisted Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) was recently demonstrated at the LNJP Civil Hospital using an indigenous robotic platform. This successful case highlights the hospital’s readiness to establish Haryana’s first functional public-sector Robotic Orthopaedic Centre.

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“A 62-year-old female patient, suffering from severe osteoarthritis and persistent right knee pain, successfully underwent robotic knee replacement surgery at the hospital. The Al-assisted Robotic System provided 100 per cent surgical precision, eliminating the need for intraoperative X-rays, and achieved accurate sub-millimetric bone cutting to straighten the limb to 2.5-3 degrees as targeted by the surgical team,” he claimed.

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The medical officer further stated that the patient experienced minimal blood loss, reduced soft tissue trauma and enhanced post-operative recovery. The LNJP Civil Hospital has a qualified orthopaedic surgical team capable of operating advanced robotic platforms without external manpower.

A proposal has been sent by Civil Surgeon Kurukshetra to the Director General Health Services requesting administrative approval to set up a robotic joint replacement centre at LNJP Hospital.