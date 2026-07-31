DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra hospital seeks AI-driven robotic system for surgeries

Kurukshetra hospital seeks AI-driven robotic system for surgeries

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:57 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Health officials seek Al-Based Robotic Surgical System at LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra.
Advertisement

Aiming to strengthen the healthcare facilities at the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital, the health officials have sought procurement of an Al-based robotic surgical system for joint replacement surgeries.

Advertisement

As per Dr Gunjan Upadhyay, medical officer, LNJP Kurukshetra, the district civil hospital is striving to expand its super specialty surgical capabilities to provide state-of-the-art medical services to the public. A successful Robotic-Assisted Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) was recently demonstrated at the LNJP Civil Hospital using an indigenous robotic platform. This successful case highlights the hospital’s readiness to establish Haryana’s first functional public-sector Robotic Orthopaedic Centre.

Advertisement

“A 62-year-old female patient, suffering from severe osteoarthritis and persistent right knee pain, successfully underwent robotic knee replacement surgery at the hospital. The Al-assisted Robotic System provided 100 per cent surgical precision, eliminating the need for intraoperative X-rays, and achieved accurate sub-millimetric bone cutting to straighten the limb to 2.5-3 degrees as targeted by the surgical team,” he claimed.

Advertisement

The medical officer further stated that the patient experienced minimal blood loss, reduced soft tissue trauma and enhanced post-operative recovery. The LNJP Civil Hospital has a qualified orthopaedic surgical team capable of operating advanced robotic platforms without external manpower.

A proposal has been sent by Civil Surgeon Kurukshetra to the Director General Health Services requesting administrative approval to set up a robotic joint replacement centre at LNJP Hospital.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts