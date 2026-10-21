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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra, Kaithal lead Haryana in lifting of paddy

Kurukshetra, Kaithal lead Haryana in lifting of paddy

As per data, with 78.4% of lifting till October 19 in Kurukshetra

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Parveen Arora
Kaithal, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Amid reports of technical glitches while generating exit gate passes, problems with GPS connectivity and vehicle tracking which are hampering the lifting of paddy, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts have emerged among the top-performing districts in the lifting of paddy during the current kharif marketing season.

As per data, with 78.4% of lifting till October 19, Kurukshetra is leading the state. Kaithal is at second place with a lifting of 77.9%, followed by Panchkula (76.2%), Hisar (72.6%), Ambala (72.1%), Yamunanagar (72%), Fatehabad (71.1%) and Palwal (70.8%). Karnal stands at 63.2%, Sirsa at 62.8% and Jind at 57.1%.

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In Kaithal district, agencies have so far purchased 4,31,524 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy, of which 2,98,517 MT has already been lifted. Officials said continuous monitoring and coordination among procurement agencies, transporters and market committees have helped improve the pace of lifting.

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Kaithal DC Aparajita said nodal officials have been assigned grain markets and procurement centres to ensure smooth purchase as well as speedy lifting. She said their focus was on ensuring that farmers faced no inconvenience and that adequate space was available in the grain markets for fresh arrivals.

The data of various grain markets and procurement centres across Kaithal show steady progress. Arnauli grain market recorded an arrival of 5,200 MT, while Bhagal registered 4,201 MT. Dhand grain market saw a significant arrival of 60,304 MT.

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