Kurukshetra likely to witness 2 Dussehra celebrations this year amid political tussle

Kurukshetra residents are likely to witness two Dussehra celebrations in the city this year due to political tensions between supporters of sitting Thanesar Congress MLA Ashok Arora and former BJP MLA Subhash Sudha.

While MLA Ashok Arora has sought permission from the district administration to organise the celebrations at Mela Ground, the former MLA has announced that the festival will be held at Keshav Park (Theme Park).

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MLA Ashok Arora claimed that earlier, two Dasehra celebrations used to be organised in the city, but in 2000, he managed to persuade both committees to organise the festival together and have the sitting MLA as the chief guest.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Ashok Arora, who recently held a meeting with representatives of various social and religious organisations, said, “While there had been a tradition of inviting the local MLA as the chief guest for the Dasehra festival organised under the banner of the Kurukshetra Dasehra Committee, attempts were made to break this tradition over the past two years. During the last two occasions, such an atmosphere was created that there were apprehensions of confrontation and disputes throughout the celebrations. They even tried to stop us from attending the celebrations.”

“Since things were not going smoothly, to avoid any confrontation and ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully, we have decided to celebrate the festival separately. An application has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, in this regard, and we have sought permission for Mela Ground near Brahma Sarovar,” he added.

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It was also decided that a ‘Sarvajatiya Dasehra Committee’ would be formed, with MLA Ashok Arora appointed as its patron.

Arora stated that the festival would be celebrated collectively by people of all castes and would feature a grand procession.

“Some people have become arrogant, but they should not forget that even the demon king Ravana’s arrogance didn’t last,” he added.

Meanwhile, former MLA Subhash Sudha also held a meeting with his supporters and representatives of social and religious organisations and announced that the festival would be organised under the original committee at Keshav Park.

Subhash Sudha said, “Dasehra has been organised under the banner of the Kurukshetra Dasehra Committee for the last 50 years. Even though we have political differences, I have always advocated celebrating the festival together. I remained the MLA for 10 years, but I never thought about getting the Dasehra festival organised separately because, as a leader, we should make efforts to bring people together. However, the sitting MLA has decided to organise the festival separately. People from society tried to persuade him, but he was adamant and is showing arrogance.”

“We aim to maintain brotherhood, but if they want to organise the festival separately, we can’t force them. A meeting was held today to discuss the issue, and it has been decided that we will continue to organise the festival under the same committee. I will still invite MLA Ashok Arora to celebrate the festival under the same committee,” he added.