DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra man arrested for murder over suspected affair

Kurukshetra man arrested for murder over suspected affair

Police say the accused allegedly had an illicit relationship with the deceased’s wife

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:42 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that Rajkumar suspected Mohit of having an illicit relationship with his wife, which is believed to be the motive behind the murder.
Advertisement

Kurukshetra police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a resident of Sanwla village under the jurisdiction of Sadar Thanesar Police Station.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Sanwla village, while the accused, Mohit, is a resident of Muniarpur village in Kurukshetra. Police said the accused allegedly had an illicit relationship with the deceased’s wife.

Advertisement

Rajkumar’s body was found near the village gurdwara on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

In his complaint to the police, Rajender, the deceased’s father, said he runs a grocery shop in the village. According to him, Mohit had been visiting the shop regularly over the past few months. He alleged that both he and his son suspected Mohit of having an illicit relationship with Rajkumar’s wife.

Rajender alleged that on Saturday night, Mohit came to the shop, told him he had some important work, and took Rajkumar along with him. However, neither of them returned. On Sunday morning, the family was informed that Rajkumar was lying injured near the village gurdwara. By the time they reached the spot, he had died.

Advertisement

After receiving the information, police and a crime scene team reached the village and shifted the body to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case of murder was registered at Sadar Thanesar Police Station.

SHO Randhir Singh said that Mohit was arrested on the basis of the complaint.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Mohit had allegedly taken Rajkumar to agricultural fields on Saturday night, where the two consumed liquor. Police alleged that Mohit later strangled Rajkumar using a piece of cloth.

The accused works at a tent house and had returned from Dubai around four months ago after working there for nearly two years.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that Rajkumar suspected Mohit of having an illicit relationship with his wife, which is believed to be the motive behind the murder. The accused will be produced before a court on Monday. Further investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts