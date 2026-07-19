Kurukshetra man arrested for murder over suspected affair

Kurukshetra police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a resident of Sanwla village under the jurisdiction of Sadar Thanesar Police Station.

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The deceased was identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Sanwla village, while the accused, Mohit, is a resident of Muniarpur village in Kurukshetra. Police said the accused allegedly had an illicit relationship with the deceased’s wife.

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Rajkumar’s body was found near the village gurdwara on Sunday morning.

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In his complaint to the police, Rajender, the deceased’s father, said he runs a grocery shop in the village. According to him, Mohit had been visiting the shop regularly over the past few months. He alleged that both he and his son suspected Mohit of having an illicit relationship with Rajkumar’s wife.

Rajender alleged that on Saturday night, Mohit came to the shop, told him he had some important work, and took Rajkumar along with him. However, neither of them returned. On Sunday morning, the family was informed that Rajkumar was lying injured near the village gurdwara. By the time they reached the spot, he had died.

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After receiving the information, police and a crime scene team reached the village and shifted the body to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case of murder was registered at Sadar Thanesar Police Station.

SHO Randhir Singh said that Mohit was arrested on the basis of the complaint.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Mohit had allegedly taken Rajkumar to agricultural fields on Saturday night, where the two consumed liquor. Police alleged that Mohit later strangled Rajkumar using a piece of cloth.

The accused works at a tent house and had returned from Dubai around four months ago after working there for nearly two years.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that Rajkumar suspected Mohit of having an illicit relationship with his wife, which is believed to be the motive behind the murder. The accused will be produced before a court on Monday. Further investigation is underway.