Kurukshetra: Man dies of electric shock

Kurukshetra: An employee at the workshop of the New Bus Stand in Kurukshetra was electrocuted on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Sohan Lal (26), a resident of Sanwla village. He used to work as a sweeper at the bus stand.He had gone for a bath in the workshop when he suffered an electric shock. He was found lying on the floor by another employee later. Sohan was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

Pvt firm staffer dies by suicide

Panipat: An employee of a private finance company reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in Wadhawa Ram colony here in the wee hours on Monday. The police have recovered a suicide note. Following the complaint of deceased’s wife, the police have registered a case against two senior officials of the private company for abetment to suicide.

11-yr-old killed in road mishap

Gurugram: An 11-year-old was killed in a collision between a speeding bus and a car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway around 5:10 am on Monday. His mother and another relative, who were travelling in the car, were seriously injured. The bus driver fled the spot. An FIR was registered at the Manesar police station. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bhavya Poswal of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The victim's family was returning from Khatu Shyam when the incident took place near the Panchgaon chowk. “We are trying to nab the accused bus driver,” said Head Constable Anil Kumar. OC

3 open fire on cops, booked

Palwal: The police have registered a case on various charges, including attempt to murder, against three persons for allegedly opening fire on a police party on Sunday night. No one was injured in the incident, which took place near Tumsura village when a police team on patrol tried to stop three youths riding a motorcycle for checking. It is reported that the accused opened fire on the cops when the latter gave them a chase. However, the accused took advantage of the darkness and managed to escape.

