Kurukshetra man goes missing in Russia; 5 booked

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 2

The Kurukshetra police have booked five men for cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy after a 32-year-old man, who was on his way to Portugal, went missing. Shyama, a travel agent, Rakesh, Dimple, Jagdev and Gurdeep Singh have been booked at the Pehowa City police station.

In his police complaint, Jaswant Singh, a resident of Pehowa, stated that his son wanted to go to Portugal. “The accused assured they would send Gurmeet to Russia from where he would sent to Portugal. On September 9 last year, Gurmeet reached Russia. Then the family paid Rs 14.50 lakh to Rakesh. Gurmeet stayed in Russia for a week and then he went missing,” he said.

According to Jaswant, when he confronted Shyama, the latter, along with his accomplices, attacked him and also issued threats. “I have no information about my son. He has a minor son here. I have requested the police to help me find him and take action against the culprits,” he said. Investing officer Hans Raj said a case had been registered under Sections 406, 420, 506 and 120B of the IPC and further investigation was on.