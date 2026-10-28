Kurukshetra meets global HIV targets, granted ‘Surakshit’ tag by Health Dept

As the country aims to attain HIV control by December 2027 under Mission AIDS Suraksha, the Kurukshetra district has achieved the ‘Surakshit’ status.

As per the health department, the district got the status by meeting the global 95-95-95 targets set for HIV control. The framework envisions that 95 per cent of all people living with HIV are aware of their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed are on sustained anti-retroviral therapy (ART), and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression, thereby substantially reducing transmission and improving health outcomes.

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As per the data shared by the health department, there are estimated 2,436 people living with HIV in Kurukshetra. As many as 2,306 patients are registered in Kurukshetra, of which 2,269 are on sustained anti-retroviral therapy, and around 1,806 have achieved viral suppression.

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There are five Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres including at Lok Nayak Jai Parkash District Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra; Sub-Divisional Hospital, Pehowa; Sub-Divisional Hospital, Shahabad; Primary Health Centre, Ismailabad; and Community Health Centre, Ladwa, in the district.

Deputy Civil Surgeon and District AIDS Prevention and Control Officer Dr Ramesh Sabharwal said, “Kurukshetra was the first district in the state to achieve the ‘Surakshit’ status in July this year. Later, some other districts including Kaithal, Panchkula and Yamunanagar have also achieved the ‘Surakshit’ status. Himanshu Bhargava, Vikas Dahiya and Manisha Rani played important roles in achieving the target. They managed to fill the gaps, identify the high-risk pockets and patients, and then put them on treatment.”

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“In Kurukshetra, it has been observed that unprotected sex and use of used syringes are the major cause of HIV cases. Efforts are being made to reach populations that remain vulnerable or difficult to access. Targeted interventions are being conducted for migrants, truck drivers, female sex workers, injecting drug users and transgender communities. The district has stepped up HIV screening, besides organising camps to reach communities that may otherwise remain outside the routine health-care network”, Dr Sabharwal said.

As per the health official, the on-treatment patients are around 1,150, while a number of patients who are registered in Kurukshetra are getting treatment from PGI, Punjab and other districts of Haryana. The mother to child transmission is zero in the district. There were around 15 deliveries of HIV positive patients this year but there was no case of a child being tested positive.

“Different programmes are organised to make people aware of the myths and facts related to HIV. People are being educated on how HIV spreads. We have been urging the patients to keep taking their treatment as an HIV-infected person who is getting the anti-retroviral therapy can live a healthy and normal life. A person on ART with a suppressed viral load doesn’t pass HIV sexually. The HIV testing and counselling at the ICTCs are free and results are kept private. We are focusing on achieving the ‘Surakshit Plus’ status”, Dr Sabharwal said.

As per the department, in Haryana, financial assistance is also provided to the people living with HIV (PLHIV). A scheme was launched in April 2021, and Rs 2,250 per month is given, irrespective of the number of PLHIV in the family.

Kurukshetra Civil Surgeon Dr Sukhbir Singh said, “The Kurukshetra district has achieved the Surakshit status by meeting the target given by the NACO (National AIDS Control Organisation). All efforts are being made to sustain and make further improvements. All the guidelines and criteria are being followed. The high-risk patients are being identified and motivated to keep taking treatment. All efforts are being made to detect 100 per cent patients and put them on treatment so that their viral load can be suppressed.”

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said that Kurukshetra was first in the state to get the Surakshit status and has been maintaining the status.

“There is a need to maintain this status for which the awareness campaigns will be further intensified. The health department has been asked to go with a targeted outreach among youth, migrant labourers, truck drivers and other high-risk groups. Through ‘Red Ribbon Clubs’ in schools and colleges, misconceptions regarding AIDS should be dispelled, and testing should be actively encouraged”, he said.

The DC said that individuals living with HIV must not face any form of discrimination and should have full access to government welfare schemes and free medical treatment. The officials were directed to expand the IEC (information, education and communication) activities regarding HIV.