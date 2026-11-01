Kurukshetra MP interacts with students during Youth Dialogue Programme

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal interacted with students during a Youth Dialogue Programme organised at Shri Krishna AYUSH University on Saturday. He also guided students on career choices, skill development, time management, handling pressure and positive thinking.

Jindal said that some pressure in life and sports was natural, as it motivated people to work on time and perform better. However, excessive pressure could affect performance and decision-making.

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He advised students to understand their interests and abilities before choosing a career. They should not choose a subject or profession merely under pressure from their parents or others. If they could not pursue their preferred career, they should develop an interest in their chosen field and work hard to succeed.

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The Kurukshetra MP said that students should not focus only on obtaining degrees but should also develop practical skills. There were many career opportunities for skilled people. The internet and artificial intelligence (AI) provided access to a vast amount of knowledge, and young people should use these resources in the right direction.

He also encouraged students to uphold their values and perform every task with dedication, enthusiasm and responsibility.

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Addressing ayurveda students, Jindal said that Ayurvedic doctors should not merely prescribe medicines but also guide patients on maintaining a balanced diet, adopting a healthy lifestyle and practising yoga. Doctors should also follow these principles in their own lives and set an example for society.

Shri Krishna AYUSH University Vice-Chancellor Vaidya Kartar Singh Dhiman, Dean Academic Affairs Randhir Singh, Principal of the Institute of Ayurveda Studies and Research Ashish Mehta, Medical Superintendent Raja Singla, along with other faculty members, employees and students, were present on the occasion.