Kurukshetra MP listens to public complaints in Yamunanagar

MP Naveen Jindal on Saturday said solving people’s problems was the responsibility of the government and administration; therefore all officials should seriously ensure that the public didn’t have to run from one office to another to get their grievances solved.

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He was interacting with people during a public hearing programme held in Radaur town of Yamunanagar district.

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He said making the Yamuna river pollution-free was his dream project and he was deeply pained by the fact that polluted water was still being dumped into the Yamuna, which flowed through his own parliamentary constituency.

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On the occasion, residents of Tigra village reported that sewage was still being dumped into the Yamuna from various sources, leading to a rise in disease in their village. MP Jindal spoke with officials over the phone and directed them to stop the flow of polluted water into the Yamuna.

During the public hearing, some people approached the MP with the complaint that their colony was illegal, and therefore, they were deprived of sewerage and street facilities. Officials then explained that development work was being hampered due to legal hurdles. Following this, the MP directed the officials to crack down on those who developed illegal colonies.

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He directed the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Marketing Board to improve the road system and begin work quickly to make them pothole-free. He also assured the public that he would write to the Railway Department to allow trains to stop at Kalanaur station.