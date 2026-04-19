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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal meets ‘borewell boy’ Prince, lauds his courage

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal meets ‘borewell boy’ Prince, lauds his courage

Prince Kumar had fallen into a more than 50-foot-deep borewell in Haldehri village of Shahabad in 2006 when he was just four years old and was rescued after a nearly 50-hour-long operation

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:57 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal with Prince in Kurukshetra on Sunday.
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Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday met Prince, popularly known as the “borewell boy” who was rescued in 2006, and praised his courage, sharing the moment on social media.

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Ahead of a polo match in Kurukshetra, Jindal went live on his social media account and introduced Prince (24), who had come to watch the game.

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Prince Kumar had fallen into a more than 50-foot-deep borewell in Haldehri village of Shahabad in 2006 when he was just four years old. After a nearly 50-hour-long rescue operation that gripped the nation, he was pulled out safely. The incident had drawn nationwide attention, with people praying for his survival as he displayed remarkable courage during the ordeal.

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Praising him, Jindal said, “In 2006, a four-year-old boy had fallen in a small borewell in Shahabad, and now the boy has grown up. He remained there for over two days but never lost his courage. He has completed his ITI course from Ambala City and now he is doing apprenticeship.”

Recalling the rescue, Jindal said, “The entire nation was worried and prayed for his safety. I remember how biscuits, chocolates and other food items were sent. He was very weak then, but now he has built a good physique. It was good to see him. Today he has come to see the polo match and we will take his feedback after the match.”

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The interaction took place during a polo match organised under the “Fit India – Fit Haryana – Fit Kurukshetra” initiative. The Kurukshetra Polo team defeated the Kaithal Polo team 9-7.

Leading from the front, Jindal, who captained the Kurukshetra side, scored six goals, playing a decisive role in the win. He was supported by Mahesh Sharma and Krishna Inkiya, while the Kaithal team was led by Captain Pranav Kapoor.

Highlighting the importance of sports, Jindal said polo is a historic gift from India to the world and such events aim to promote sportsmanship and encourage youth to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle.

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