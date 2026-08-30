Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal praises diver Pargat Singh, assures support for rescue operations

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal today met diver Pargat Singh, praised him for his ongoing humanitarian service and assured him of all possible help and equipment needed to carry out rescue operations in canals and other water bodies.

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Popularly known as Gotakhor Pargat, Pargat Singh (42), a resident of Dabkheri village in Kurukshetra, is well known for retrieving dead bodies from canals and saving drowning people in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other states.

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He is also known for rescuing crocodiles and other animals. Though several divers offer such services, what makes Pargat exceptional is that he provides his services free of cost.

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While on his way to Kaithal, the Kurukshetra MP met Pargat Singh near the SYL Canal at Mirzapur village and appreciated him for his work.

Pargat Singh informed MP Naveen Jindal that for nearly 25 years, he and his team members had been helping people retrieve dead bodies from canals and ponds. “We charge no money from the people because I feel that the person who has come to us to get the dead body of his family member retrieved is already going through a trauma.”

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Pargat claims that he and his team of volunteers have pulled out around 25,000 dead bodies, saved around 6,000 lives, rescued 29 crocodiles and rescued about 960 animals over the years.

“This is the Sewa the god has blessed me with and I will keep performing the Sewa. It feels good when people recognize your work and extend support. I am grateful to the MP for coming to meet me and appreciating my work. He has assured to extend his support in providing diving kits, a boat for rescue operations, a vehicle to carry the boat, and fulfilling other requirements. My application for the Padma Shri award for next year has already been sent by the administration, and the MP has assured that he will also recommend my name for the award,” Pargat Singh said.

MP Naveen Jindal said, “Pargat Singh has been an inspiration, and we are proud of him. He has been running a free-of-cost service for the people. Risking his own life to save drowning people and retrieving dead bodies from canals is not a small thing. As a public representative, on behalf of the people of the country, I express my gratitude to Pargat Singh for his selfless service. We will extend to him and his team all possible support.”