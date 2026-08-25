Kurukshetra murder: Woman used three knives to kill husband

A woman accused of killing her husband allegedly attacked him with three knives, making a deep cut from below his chest towards his private parts before putting his protruding intestines in a plastic bag and jumping from the terrace, police said on Tuesday.

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The deceased, Rajesh, 40, was found with multiple deep injuries at a rented accommodation near Raj Palace on Pehowa Road on Saturday. Police said his liver and right kidney were also missing from the body and have not yet been recovered.

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Rajesh, a resident of Dhampur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, had been living in Kurukshetra with his wife Vimla Devi for about a year and worked as a water-supply employee with a company.

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Police said a large knife was allegedly used to make a cut of about one foot from below the chest towards the private parts, while two smaller knives were used to inflict additional cuts on either side, forming an arrow-like pattern. His intestines were allegedly placed in a plastic bag kept nearby.

According to landlord Rinku, he heard the couple shouting at around 5 pm on Saturday. When he reached the terrace, he allegedly found Rajesh lying in a pool of blood and saw Vimla putting his protruding intestines into a plastic bag.

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Vimla allegedly panicked on seeing the landlord and jumped from the terrace, suffering a spinal fracture. She was admitted to LNJP Hospital, where her condition has since improved, said Dr Gunjan Upadhyay.

An MRI scan will be conducted to assess her spinal injury. If nerve compression is detected, further treatment will be provided; otherwise, she may be discharged, the doctor said.

Police recovered three knives of different sizes from the scene and are investigating the motive and sequence of events, including a possible occult-practices angle.

A police official said the exact motive and sequence of events would become clearer after Vimla is interrogated following her discharge from hospital.