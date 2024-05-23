Kurukshetra needs better waste management

DUE to the poor waste management in the city, heaps of garbage can be spotted scattered across various spots. While the government claims to have promoted Kurukshetra as a tourist hotspot, waste lying scattered around the city presents an ugly memory for the tourists to take home. The municipal council should pay more attention to the collection and disposal of waste and ensure it is lifted regularly. Bharat Kumar, Kurukshetra.

Stray animals causing traffic blockades

HORDES of stray animals such as cows, bulls and dogs continue to pose a risk to commuters on the roads, as there is no mechanism to control or curb the menace. Stray animals in large numbers are present in every nook and corner of the city, causing traffic snarls and even accidents. Cows can be seen roaming on roads as they are fed food offered by residents, thus blocking the movement of traffic and increasing chances of accidents. The authorities concerned need to provide stray animals shelter for their safety, as well as that of the commuters. Ranmik Chahal, Faridabad

Y’nagar Residents want end to their parking woes

A number of banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri lack proper parking arrangements, because of which people are forced to park their vehicles on the roadside. Many people park their vehicles haphazardly on roads that are already congested, leading to traffic jams, inconveniencing commuters. The municipal corporation and traffic police should look into the matter and come up with solutions at the earliest.

Satbir Sharma, Yamunanagar

Power outages in Malibu Towne

MALIBU Towne in Gurugram has been facing constant power breakdowns lasting long hours in both day and night for several days now. So long do the outages last that power inverters do not get completely charged, compounding the residents’ woes. The authorities must find a permanent solution to the problem of power scarcity in the city.

Vijay Shiv Nath, GURUGRAM

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra