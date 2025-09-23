DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra police arrest 5 miscreants, weapons recovered

Kurukshetra police arrest 5 miscreants, weapons recovered

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:23 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
The ASP with the accused arrested by the CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police.
The Kurukshetra police have arrested five miscreants and recovered four country-made weapons and four live cartridges from their possession.

As per the Kurukshetra police the accused were linked with the miscreants and their handlers involved in the recent firing incidents in Kurukshetra.

The accused, arrested by the CIA-2 unit of Kurukshetra police, were identified as Abhishek, alias Golu, Gurdeep Singh, Deepak, Vikram Singh and Mohit, residents of Kaithal. Besides the weapons and live cartridges, a car was also recovered from them.

Kurukshetra Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prateek Gahlot said on September 19, a team of CIA-2 unit was present near Jindal Chowk in the city and meanwhile, the team received input regarding the presence of miscreants in the area. There was an input regarding a wanted criminal who was behind various criminal activities in Haryana and Punjab. He was sitting abroad and handling the miscreants from there.

“The police team got information about four miscreants, carrying arms in a car, near Devi Lal Park and there was a possibility that they might commit some crime. Following the information, the team reached the spot, and Abhishek, Gurdeep Singh, Deepak and Vikram were nabbed. During checking, four country-made pistols and one live cartridge each were recovered from their possession. A case was registered at Thanesar Sadar police station. On September 20, another accused identified as Mohit was also arrested in connection with the case. They were produced before a court which sent them to two-day police remand”, he added.

The ASP said seven to eight teams of the Kurukshetra police were working on the firing incident cases that took place over the past few days in Kurukshetra. The miscreants were waiting for the direction from their handler sitting abroad, to commit another crime, but due to the alertness of the police teams, they were caught before committing another crime. They are in their early 20s and had been involved in petty crimes and cases of Arms Act. Further investigation is on.

About the modus operandi, ASP Prateek Gahlot said the handlers sitting abroad issued directions to these miscreants to open fire at the given targets and then the calls related to extortion were made. Efforts were being made to obtain information about their other accomplices, cases in which they were involved, and their handlers.

