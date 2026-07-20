Kurukshetra police arrest woman in husband’s murder case

The Kurukshetra police arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her husband on Monday. The police arrested Sushma, a resident of Sanwla village, for her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband, Rajkumar, whose body was found near a gurdwara at the village on Sunday.

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The police had earlier arrested Mohit, a resident of Muniarpur, for allegedly killing Rajkumar. According to a Kurukshetra police spokesperson, Rajkumar’s wife was arrested for her involvement in the conspiracy to murder her husband. She was produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Mohit was also produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody for two days. The two-wheeler and the piece of cloth allegedly used to strangle Rajkumar are to be recovered during the remand period.

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A case was registered at Sadar Thanesar police station on the complaint of Rajender, the deceased’s father. The complainant alleged that Mohit had an illicit relationship with Rajkumar’s wife.

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On Saturday night, Mohit allegedly took Rajkumar to agricultural fields, where they consumed liquor. He later used a piece of cloth to strangle him.