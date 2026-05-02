Kurukshetra police arrests Delhi resident for fraud

The Kurukshetra police have arrested a Delhi resident on charges of fraud for attempting to sell a plot by posing as its owner and using forged documents. The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar. The police had earlier arrested two accused in connection with the case.

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Kurukshetra police spokesperson said Gautam Gupta, a resident of Sector-13, in his complaint stated that he had been living in America for several years. According to the complain, some unidentified people got a bank account opened in his name and also got forged documents prepared in a bid to sell his plot. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Thanesar City police station and the case was handed over to the economic offences wing of the district police for further investigation.

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According to the police spokesperson, on April 7, accused Amit Bansal, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, was arrested and sent to jail, and then on April 20, accused Dilshad, a resident of Karnal was arrested. On May, 1 the police team arrested the third accused, Anil Kumar, for attempting to sell a plot by posing as its owner and fabricating documents. Further investigation in the case is underway.